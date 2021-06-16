Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 43,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 112,982 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,600,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after buying an additional 352,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 535,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

