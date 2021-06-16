Alps Advisors Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $191.46 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

