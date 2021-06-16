Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99,391.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,697 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $255,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock valued at $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $332.03. 494,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $941.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

