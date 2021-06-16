Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $613,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 3,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,383.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,576.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,299.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

