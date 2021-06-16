Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.50 million and $517,734.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 737,977,944 coins and its circulating supply is 196,384,625 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

