American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

