American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 192,732 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of American Express worth $1,179,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

AXP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.56. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

