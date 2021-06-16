American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,341 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. 2,221,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,679,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

