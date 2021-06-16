American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AFG opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,773 shares of company stock worth $27,002,127. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

