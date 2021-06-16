American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Securities cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $536.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 474,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.