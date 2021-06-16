American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,105. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $799.71 million, a P/E ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

