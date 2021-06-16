American Tower Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 52,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 949% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,977 call options.

American Tower stock traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $266.53. 1,593,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,324. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.17.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.