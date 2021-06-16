AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACAN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

