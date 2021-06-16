Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.71. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

