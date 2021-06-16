Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $1,023,717.54 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.03. 170,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

