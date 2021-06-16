Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 646,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.