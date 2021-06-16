Analysts Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 138,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.98. Arconic has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

