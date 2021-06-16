Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $74.10 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $65.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $284.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of BY opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

