Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce sales of $6.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

