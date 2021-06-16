Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce $83.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.10 million. Everbridge posted sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $356.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 779.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

