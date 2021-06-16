Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post sales of $83.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $356.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

