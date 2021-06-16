Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,700 shares of company stock worth $1,360,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 501,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

