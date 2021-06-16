Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.38. Inter Parfums reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

