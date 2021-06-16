Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

