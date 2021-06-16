Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.34 Million

Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $101.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

