Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce $34.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $29.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $144.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $263.30 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $207.54 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,053 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.