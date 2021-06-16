Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 867,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

