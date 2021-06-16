Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR remained flat at $$11.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 127,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,259. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

