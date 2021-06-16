Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report sales of $18.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $76.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.09 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Airgain by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

