Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

