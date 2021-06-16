Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.81). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,438. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

