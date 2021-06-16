Analysts Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is ($1.24). Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 987,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.