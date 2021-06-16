Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $34.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $34.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

