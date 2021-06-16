Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

