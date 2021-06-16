Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 16th (DPW, EZJ, IFNNY, IIPR, IMMR, IPI, IQ, ISBA, KAMN, KINS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 16th:

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

