Analyzing Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) & The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER)

Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cuentas and The Alkaline Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $560,000.00 58.04 -$8.10 million N/A N/A The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 2.86 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.91

Cuentas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Alkaline Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cuentas has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cuentas and The Alkaline Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Alkaline Water has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given The Alkaline Water’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than Cuentas.

Profitability

This table compares Cuentas and The Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09% The Alkaline Water -33.29% -445.70% -99.71%

Summary

The Alkaline Water beats Cuentas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

