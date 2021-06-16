Analyzing Magna International (NYSE:MGA) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Magna International pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patrick Industries pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magna International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Patrick Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 3.25% 13.51% 5.47% Patrick Industries 4.49% 21.66% 7.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $32.65 billion 0.89 $757.00 million $3.95 24.41 Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.76 $97.06 million $4.20 18.94

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magna International and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $88.71, indicating a potential downside of 7.97%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $84.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Magna International.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Magna International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. Its Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis systems, as well as engineering and testing services; exterior systems, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors; and roof systems, such as modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The company's Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual and e-clutch, and manual transmissions; engine drive plates and accessories; AWD/4WD products, rear drive modules, and hybrid and battery electric drive systems; transmission, engine, and driveline components; advanced driver assistance systems, camera systems, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, overhead consoles, and camera monitoring systems; head, tail, and fog lamps; signal and other lighting products; and latching systems, door modules, window systems, power closure systems, hinges and wire forming, and handle assemblies. Its Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The company's Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. It also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.