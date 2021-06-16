Analyzing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for ThredUp and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 27.50%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than ThredUp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 14.57 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.49 $56.00 million $1.24 71.40

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27%

Summary

Overstock.com beats ThredUp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

