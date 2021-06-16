Anchor Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.02 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00006933 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201.09 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,560,256 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

