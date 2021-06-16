Andrew R. Neill Sells 2,000 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,661.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,186. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.33.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

