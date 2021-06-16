Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $140,800.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 447,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,376.00 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Angi by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

