Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 13th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,316.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anima in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82. Anima has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

