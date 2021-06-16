Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02.

In related news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

