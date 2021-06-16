AntiMatter Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $592,115.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,861,556 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

