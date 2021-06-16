ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 91,673 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,673 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 3.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.32% of Trip.com Group worth $75,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,959,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 372,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

