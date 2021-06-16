Anyswap Price Hits $2.15 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00005464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and $363,359.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.