Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report sales of $172.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.45 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $688.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $708.70 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.