Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $162,075.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 669,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,004. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

