AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,986. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

