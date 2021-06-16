Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 141,283 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $601,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its stake in Apple by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 137,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

